Mode'le D' Suites By Mullur'e Launches Luxury Salon Suites To Empower Beauty Entrepreneurs In Minnesota

MINNESOTA, USA - August 28, 2025 - Mode'le D' Suites by Mullur'e, a premier luxury salon suite brand founded by entrepreneur Monique Green, is redefining the beauty industry with its innovative approach to salon ownership. Designed to give beauty professionals independence, flexibility, and the resources they need to succeed, Mode'le D' Suites offers high-end private salon suites equipped with modern amenities and supported by a thriving business ecosystem.

With its flagship location in Minnesota, Mode'le D' Suites has positioned itself as the future of beauty entrepreneurship. The newly launched space provides private suites with premium finishes, 24/7 secure access, Wi-Fi, and all utilities included. This allows hairstylists, barbers, nail technicians, lash artists, estheticians, and other beauty professionals to operate their businesses seamlessly in a professional, upscale environment designed to attract high-value clientele.

Unlike traditional salon models, Mode'le D' Suites is more than just a place to work. It offers a complete business ecosystem aimed at fostering success for its tenants. Key features include:



Business Coaching and Workshops: Practical training to help entrepreneurs manage and grow their businesses effectively.

Networking Events: Opportunities for collaboration, mentorship, and client referrals among like-minded professionals.

Marketing and Promotional Support: Guidance and tools to help tenants showcase their services and build strong personal brands. Luxury and Professional Environment: High-end finishes and a polished setting designed to leave a lasting impression on clients.



“Our vision is to empower beauty professionals with the tools, resources, and environment they need to thrive,” said Monique Green, Founder of Mode'le D' Suites by Mullur'e.“At Mode'le D' Suites, you don't just rent a suite-you step into a future of ownership, freedom, and luxury.”

This unique model allows professionals to maintain full control over their schedules, pricing, and services, while benefiting from a collaborative and supportive community. With flexible leasing options, Mode'le D' Suites ensures that entrepreneurs at any stage of their career have access to a space that meets their needs without the traditional overhead and limitations of a conventional salon.

By combining independence with community, Mode'le D' Suites is setting a new standard for the beauty industry. Beauty professionals are no longer confined to outdated salon structures. Instead, they are empowered to grow their own businesses in a modern, luxury environment that supports their long-term success.

Mode'le D' Suites is poised to become the go-to destination for ambitious beauty professionals in Minnesota and beyond. With its commitment to excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurship, the company is paving the way for a more dynamic and inclusive future in the beauty industry.

For more information about leasing opportunities or to schedule a tour of the new luxury salon suites, please visit .

About Mode'le D' Suites by Mullur'e

Founded by Monique Green, Mode'le D' Suites by Mullur'e is a luxury salon suite brand dedicated to empowering beauty entrepreneurs. Offering flexible leases, upscale amenities, and business development resources, Mode'le D' Suites is transforming the way beauty professionals build their careers and serve their clients.