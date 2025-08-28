Cummins, Vale, And Komatsu Advance Joint Dual Fuel Program To Develop Large Truck Engine Powered By Both Ethanol And Diesel

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), a global leader in power technology, has announced the successful commissioning of advanced low carbon fuel test cells, marking a significant milestone in its joint project with Vale and Komatsu to develop an ethanol/diesel-powered surface mining haul truck aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This achievement underscores the companies' shared commitment to decarbonizing the mining sector and advancing sustainable energy solutions.

Announced in July 2024, the dual fuel program aims to retrofit existing diesel engines in Komatsu haul trucks to operate on both ethanol and diesel, significantly enhancing sustainability. These modified 230–290-ton haul trucks – the first vehicles of this size to run on ethanol in the tank – will be able to use up to 70% ethanol, potentially lowering CO2 emissions footprint by up to 70%.

“Ethanol/methanol diesel dual fuel systems offer significant benefits to the mining industry, including the realization of up to ~70% decarbonization – lowering carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter – while continuing to meet comparable productivity and performance requirements,” said Luke Mosier, Cummins Innovation Program Leader.“More than that, miners who utilize alternative fuels can utilize their existing infrastructure and leverage their current fleet, facilities and personnel.”

QSK60 Engine testing is expected to run until 2026 before field tests begin at Komatsu's facilities.

Progress by Partnerships

“At Cummins, we're committed to advancing practical, sustainable solutions that support the energy transition,” said Gbile Adewunmi, Vice President of Industrial Markets – Power Systems Business.“Our work in enabling low-carbon fuel pathways-like ethanol dual-fuel technology-demonstrates our dedication to reducing emissions while delivering reliable performance for our customers and partners.”

Carlos Medeiros, Vale's Executive Vice President of Operations, added:“We continue to make progress on our decarbonization projects, reinforcing Vale's commitment to this issue. Ethanol is a priority input to achieve our goal of reducing the use of diesel in our operations while keeping reliability and operational excellence.” Vale has set a target of reducing its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 33% by 2030. Among mine equipment, the haul truck is one of the biggest consumers of diesel and therefore a major emitter of greenhouse gases. The election of ethanol as an alternative to diesel is justified because it is already a widely adopted fuel in Brazil, with an established supply network.

"Our ongoing dual fuel project, developed in close collaboration with Cummins and utilizing a blend of ethanol and diesel, is an important bridge technology aimed at supporting Vale's near-term decarbonization goals," said Dan Funcannon, Senior Vice President, Surface Haulage, Komatsu.“This initiative reflects our shared commitment to practical, scalable solutions that advance sustainable mining. The launch of the dedicated test cell is an exciting milestone as we continue to develop and deploy low-carbon technologies for the future of haulage."

Ricardo Alexandre, Vice President, Mining Business, Komatsu Brazil, added:“The dual fuel diesel-ethanol project, focused on operations in Brazil, is a significant step in advancing bridge technologies that support the decarbonization of mining. By combining diesel and ethanol, we aim to achieve meaningful results in the short term-results that can drive real change on the ground. More than a technological milestone, this initiative deepens the relationship of trust between Komatsu, Vale, and Cummins, and reinforces our shared commitment to a more sustainable future.”

Innovation in Low-Carbon Fuels

The new advanced low carbon fuel test cells at its Seymour, Indiana Engine Plant showcase continued investments by Cummins in fundamental research facilities and internal capabilities designed to support its decarbonization programs and drive advancements in carbon-reducing technology and innovations that move the industry closer toward carbon neutral power systems.

"We are excited to bring this dual fuel test cell online, as part of our Dual Fuel Engine Development Program that reinforces our commitment to collaborating with OEMs and mining companies in the development and testing of bridge technologies,” said Adewunmi.“By leveraging advanced technologies like low carbon test cells and our versatile test asset for power electronics, batteries, fuel cells, and hybrid systems, Cummins remains at the forefront of guiding miners toward carbon reduction both now and in the future."

Cummins low carbon fuel test cells accommodate a wide range of high horsepower engines – from 38L to 95L fuel capacity – and ensure seamless transition of a variety of alternate fuel types for varied testing scenarios. The specialized facilities also maintain a high precision environment to deliver accurate emissions with reliable data and provide safe storage conditions to prevent contamination and maintain fuel quality.

For more information on Cummins Mining engines, visit .

Forward-looking disclosure statement

Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse consequences from changes in tariffs and other trade disruptions; any adverse consequences resulting from entering into agreements with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, California Air Resources Board, the Environmental and Natural Resources Division of the Department of Justice and the California Attorney General's Office to resolve certain regulatory civil claims regarding our emissions certification and compliance process for certain engines primarily used in pick-up truck applications in the U.S., which became final and effective in April 2024, including required additional mitigation projects, adverse reputational impacts and potential resulting legal actions; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; evolving environmental and climate change legislation and regulatory initiatives; changes in international, national and regional trade laws, regulations and policies; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; raw material, transportation and labor price fluctuations and supply shortages; aligning our capacity and production with our demand; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; large truck manufacturers' and original equipment manufacturers' customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine supply needs or experiencing financial distress, or change in control; product recalls; variability in material and commodity costs; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; product liability claims; our sales mix of products; climate change, global warming, more stringent climate change regulations, accords, mitigation efforts, greenhouse gas regulations or other legislation designed to address climate change; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions, divestitures or exiting the production of certain product lines or product categories and related uncertainties of such decisions; increasing interest rates; challenging markets for talent and ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology (IT) environment and data security; the use of artificial intelligence in our business and in our products and challenges with properly managing its use; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries including political, economic and social uncertainty and the evolving globalization of our business; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; failure to meet sustainability expectations or standards, or achieve our sustainability goals; labor relations or work stoppages; foreign currency exchange rate changes; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates; the price and availability of energy; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at or at in the Investor Relations section of our website.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments – Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins – supported by our global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, electrified power systems with innovative components and subsystems, including battery, fuel cell and electric power technologies and hydrogen production technologies. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 69,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment, and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $3.9 billion on sales of $34.1 billion in 2024. See how Cummins is powering a world that's always on by accessing news releases and more information at .

About Vale

Vale is a global mining company that exists to improve lives and transform the future together. One of the world's largest producers of iron ore and nickel and a major copper producer, Vale is headquartered in Brazil and operates around the world. Its operations comprise integrated logistics systems, including approximately 2,000 kilometres of railways, marine terminals and 10 ports distributed around the globe. Vale has the ambition to be recognized by society as a benchmark in safety, the best-in-class reliable operator, a talent-driven organization, a leader in sustainable mining, and a benchmark in creating and sharing value.

About Komatsu

Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For more than a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together. Front-line industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, manage forests and create consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations to help enhance safety and promote productivity while working to optimize performance. Learn more at .