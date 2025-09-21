Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Absolute Chills' At Charlie Kirk Funeral As Bagpipes Begin The Show Huge Crowd Singing. Watch New Viral Video


2025-09-21 07:01:06
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The funeral of conservative activist Charlie Kirk opened with the sound of bagpipes, followed by a vast crowd lifting their voices in song, creating what many described as a deeply moving moment.

The memorial, held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale , Arizona, drew tens of thousands of mourners who sang together in a show of faith and unity.

Elon Musk attends Charlie Kirk's funeral

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk was among those who attended the funeral of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday.

Sharing a video of the packed arena on X, Musk wrote:“Every seat in this giant arena that isn't roped off for security is packed to the ceiling. Honoured to be here. All for Charlie Kirk (sic).”

The Assassination of Charlie Kirk

On September 10, 2025, American political activist Charlie Kirk was killed in a shooting while addressing an audience at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah. The event was the opening stop of the American Comeback Tour, a speaking and debate series organised by Turning Point USA, the conservative organisation he helped establish.

Kirk was hit in the neck by a bullet as he responded to a question from the crowd about mass shootings in the United States. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

