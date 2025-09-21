Donald Trump And Elon Musk Reuniting At Charlie Kirk Funeral? New Viral Video Spark Netizen Reactions

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were seen together for the first time in public since their highly publicized fallout earlier this year, during the memorial service for conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The service took place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Sitting together behind bulletproof glass

The two high-profile figures were seated in a private suite where President Trump and other officials were watching the memorial program from behind bulletproof glass. During the service, Trump and Musk were observed chatting and interacting, with social media posts from official White House accounts highlighting their exchange.

The fallout

After a clear of show of admiration and respect for each other during elections, the Trump-Musk duo had a fallout. Since then they have not been seen together in public events.

The fallout

Trump and Musk had been close allies for the first six months of his second term, with Musk serving as a special government employee overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Their public rift occurred in June after Musk criticized Trump's“Big, Beautiful Bill,” a sweeping domestic agenda bill. Musk left his position at the end of May, citing concerns over the national debt and expressing sharp criticism of the White House's policies. Their fallout included a series of social media exchanges, and Trump reportedly threatened to cancel federal contracts with Musk's companies.

First public appearance since the feud

The memorial service marked the first time Trump and Musk were seen together publicly since Musk's departure from his government role. While the two had reportedly spoken on the phone since their falling out, their appearance at the service suggested a temporary reconciliation or at least a cordial interaction in the context of honoring Kirk's legacy.

Elon Musk earned a lot of ire from investors and social media communities for being away from Tesla before he announced his departure as head of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency).

The reunion drew attention due to the high-profile nature of both men and the political context surrounding their fallout. Attendees and observers noted the symbolic importance of their public presence together at a major event for the conservative movement, highlighting Kirk's influence and the broader political networks he shaped.

Social media reactions to Trump sitting alongside Elon Musk:

One user intrigued by conversation asked,“Hey @grok, according to your lip reading, what did he say to @elonmusk?” highlighting curiosity over the private exchange between the two high-profile figures. Overall, social media users interpreted Trump and Musk sitting together as a significant and symbolic moment of unity, with reactions ranging from curiosity and speculation to admiration and inspiration.

Another user remarked speculating on body language,“That's nice. But what is going on with their hand sign?” while a separate comment questioned,“Hand signals or nervousness?” showing that observers were closely analyzing their gestures for hidden meanings.

Some social media users speculated humorously or seriously about politics, with one asking,“Conspiring on another election steal?” suggesting a potential political motive behind their meeting.

Others interpreted the moment as a symbol of coming together. One comment read,“They were never apart. Charlie is bringing us all together,” while another noted,“Together they are unstoppable!”

Several users linked the reunion to Charlie Kirk's legacy. One wrote,“Trump and Elon reconciling at Charlie's memorial". Another wrote, "America needs strong men putting differences aside to lead the way forward. I can't help but think that this is what Charlie would have wanted.” Another exclaimed,“It's a Charlie Kirk miracle!”

Some reactions emphasized unity against perceived political adversaries:“Out of tragedy comes unity,” and“There will be unity. Just not with the extreme communist left. It's time to put aside internal differences and focus on the people who want us dead.”

Many users expressed gratitude and optimism about the reunion, including comments such as:

“Thanks to Charlie. He's already doing his work in heaven. Together we are stronger.”

“Elon Musk is now sitting with PRESIDENT TRUMP at Charlie Kirk's memorial service. Charlie managed to bring the two of them back together.”

| Did Elon Musk miss the dress code for Charlie Kirk funeral? This is what he wore