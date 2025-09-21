Housing Figures. Durable Goods Due Next Week
Monday
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Industrial Product Price Index (Aug.) The index rose 0.7% month over month in July and increased 2.6% year over year.
Raw Materials Price Index (Aug.) The index increased 0.3% month over month in July and grew 0.8% year over year.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
S&P flash U.S. services PMI (Sept.)
S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI (Sept.)
Existing home sales (Aug.)
Featured Earnings
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) (Q4) EPS of $2.67, compared to 99 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) (Q4) EPS of $51.10, compared to $48.11 in the prior-year quarter.
Worthington Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:WOR) (Q1) EPS of 80 cents, compared to 50 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
New Housing Price Index (Aug.) The index decreased 0.1% in July, compared to a loss of 0.2% in the month before.
Wednesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
New home sales (Aug.)
Featured Earnings
Cintas Corp (NASDAQ: CTAS) (Q1) EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.10 in the prior-year quarter.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) (Q1) EPS of 68 cents, compared to 75 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) (Q4) EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.68 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
AGF Management Limited (T.B) (Q3) EPS of 42 cents, compared to 39 cents in prior-year quarter.
Lion One Metals Limited (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of three cents, compared to loss of one cent in prior-year quarter.
NextSource Materials Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of five cents, compared to loss of one cent in prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Initial jobless claims (Sep. 18)
GDP (Q3)
Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods (Aug.)
Advanced retail inventories (Aug.)
Advanced wholesale inventories (Aug.)
Durable-goods orders (Aug.)
Featured Earnings
Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) (Q4) EPS of $5.79, compared to $5.15 in the prior-year quarter.
Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) (Q3) EPS of $2.98, compared to $2.79 in the prior-year quarter.
Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) (Q4) EPS of $2.78, compared to $2.15 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (July) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-decreased by 32,900 (-0.2%) in June, following an increase of 18,500 (+0.1%) in May. On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up 41,000 (+0.2%) in June.
Featured Earnings
BlackBerry Limited (T) (Q2) EPS of one cent, compared to three cents in the prior-year quarter.
Vecima Networks Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 10 cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.
WildBrain Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of three cents, compared to loss of seven cents in the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Personal income (Aug.)
Personal Spending (Aug.)
Consumer sentiment (final)
Canada
Economic Lookahead
GDP (July) Real gross domestic product edged down 0.1% in June, contracting for a third consecutive month.
Featured Earnings
Blackrock Silver Corp. (T) (Q3) EPS calls for loss of one cent, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter
