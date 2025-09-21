Housing Figures. Durable Goods Due Next Week

Monday

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Industrial Product Price Index (Aug.) The index rose 0.7% month over month in July and increased 2.6% year over year.

Raw Materials Price Index (Aug.) The index increased 0.3% month over month in July and grew 0.8% year over year.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

S&P flash U.S. services PMI (Sept.)

S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI (Sept.)

Existing home sales (Aug.)

Featured Earnings

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) (Q4) EPS of $2.67, compared to 99 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) (Q4) EPS of $51.10, compared to $48.11 in the prior-year quarter.

Worthington Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:WOR) (Q1) EPS of 80 cents, compared to 50 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

New Housing Price Index (Aug.) The index decreased 0.1% in July, compared to a loss of 0.2% in the month before.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

New home sales (Aug.)

Featured Earnings

Cintas Corp (NASDAQ: CTAS) (Q1) EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.10 in the prior-year quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) (Q1) EPS of 68 cents, compared to 75 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) (Q4) EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.68 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

AGF Management Limited (T.B) (Q3) EPS of 42 cents, compared to 39 cents in prior-year quarter.

Lion One Metals Limited (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of three cents, compared to loss of one cent in prior-year quarter.

NextSource Materials Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of five cents, compared to loss of one cent in prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (Sep. 18)

GDP (Q3)

Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods (Aug.)

Advanced retail inventories (Aug.)

Advanced wholesale inventories (Aug.)

Durable-goods orders (Aug.)

Featured Earnings

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) (Q4) EPS of $5.79, compared to $5.15 in the prior-year quarter.

Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) (Q3) EPS of $2.98, compared to $2.79 in the prior-year quarter.

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) (Q4) EPS of $2.78, compared to $2.15 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (July) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-decreased by 32,900 (-0.2%) in June, following an increase of 18,500 (+0.1%) in May. On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up 41,000 (+0.2%) in June.

Featured Earnings

BlackBerry Limited (T) (Q2) EPS of one cent, compared to three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Vecima Networks Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 10 cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.

WildBrain Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of three cents, compared to loss of seven cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Personal income (Aug.)

Personal Spending (Aug.)

Consumer sentiment (final)

Canada

Economic Lookahead

GDP (July) Real gross domestic product edged down 0.1% in June, contracting for a third consecutive month.

Featured Earnings

Blackrock Silver Corp. (T) (Q3) EPS calls for loss of one cent, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter