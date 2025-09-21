Jordan To Host Detex 2026 Next May 10-ACI

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) – The organizing committee for Jordan International Detergents Conference and Exhibition (Detex 2026) on Sunday announced the launch of its fifth edition next May 10, organized by Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), with the participation of 100 companies from 40 countries.In a statement , Chairman of Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Jaghbeer, said the event reflects the chambers' efforts to support the Kingdom's chemical and cosmetics industries.Jaghbeer noted chemical exports reached JD1.478 billion last year, up 38 percent, stressing the sector's role in the economy and job creation, with export opportunities estimated at JD1.8 billion.On previous achievements, Jaghbeer highlighted "success" of Jordanian detergents in local and foreign markets, citing their role in meeting demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.Jaghbeer also expressed hope Detex will help position Jordan as a "regional hub" for the detergent industry and attract further investment.In turn, head of the organizing committee, Mohammed Shaer, described Detex as a milestone event, emphasizing that 80 percent of local consumption is met by domestic production and exports reach more than 28 countries.Shaer urged universities to establish a research center for detergent technology, announcing the event will bring together over 500 industry leaders and researchers, including 24 speakers, to discuss innovation and future trends.The conference will also feature launch of new competitions, mainly an Award for Best Innovation.According to ACI Director General Nael Husami, the aim is to boost awareness of the best practices, promote technology transfer, and enhance Jordan's regional standing in the industry.Husami noted Jordan produces about 350,000 tonnes of detergents annually, with the goal of raising exports to JD1 billion by 2030.