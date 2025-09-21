Elon Musk Attends Charlie Kirk's Funeral Service. Netizens Share Plane Videos With Passengers Singing 'Amazing Grace'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk was among those who attended the funeral of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday.

Elon Musk attends Charlie Kirk's funeral

Sharing a video of the packed arena on X, Musk wrote:“Every seat in this giant arena that isn't roped off for security is packed to the ceiling. Honoured to be here. All for Charlie Kirk (sic).”

The memorial service drew thousands of mourners, including President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles. Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, also addressed the gathering, alongside several prominent allies and faith leaders.

Kirk, 31, co-founded the conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA and was known as a close ally of the Trump administration.

Netizens share videos of passengers singing 'Amazing Grace'

Netizens have taken to X to share videos of plane passengers singing 'Amazing Grace' in honour of Charlie Kirk. A clip was uploaded on the social media site with the caption, "Entire airplanes full of passengers are singing "Amazing Grace" as they touch down in Phoenix for Charlie Kirk's funeral! (sic)."

A user commented,“How sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me. Demons , I once was lost, but now I am found. T'was blind , but now I see (sic).”

A second person wrote,“This is powerful and so beautiful!! (sic).”

The Assassination of Charlie Kirk

On September 10, 2025, American political activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah. The gathering marked the opening stop of the American Comeback Tour, a lecture and debate series organised by Turning Point USA, the conservative group he co-founded.

Kirk was struck in the neck by a bullet while responding to a question from the audience on the issue of mass shootings in the United States. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors later confirmed his death.