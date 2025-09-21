President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Sit Side By Side, Shake Hands At Charlie Kirk Memorial. Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Donald Trump and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk were seen sitting next to each other at the memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, an arrangement that drew widespread attention.

The gathering, held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, honoured the life and work of Kirk, who was fatally shot earlier this month. Attendees described the seating arrangement as a powerful moment, symbolising unity among those paying tribute to Kirk 's legacy.

The video was shared with the caption,“Donald Trump and Elon Musk just stunned the World by sitting next to each other. It's time for this duo to come back together. FOR CHARLIE KIRK (sic).”

Charlie Kirk's memorial service underway, Donald Trump to address crowd soon

The memorial service for Charlie Kirk is going on. His widow and Turning Point USA's current chair, Erika Kirk, is addressing the audience.

Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump are expected to deliver their respective speeches soon.

Trump-Musk feud explained

The memorial for Charlie Kirk brought President Donald Trump and Elon Musk back together, months after a very public disagreement between the two.

The rift between the world's most powerful president and the tech billionaire emerged earlier this year, centred on the controversial One Big Beautiful bill . Musk criticised the legislation, calling it a“disgusting abomination” and posting:“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong.”

Musk argued the bill would worsen the national deficit, while Trump defended it, highlighting that it provided tax relief for many Americans. The bill was ultimately passed by Congress and signed into law in July.

The disagreement escalated when Musk claimed that Trump's re-election would not have been possible without his support. In response, Trump threatened to cancel federal contracts held by Musk's companies, further straining their previously close relationship.

High-profile attendees at the event

Among those confirmed or attending are Charlie 's widow and Turning Point USA's chair Erika Kirk, businessman Elon Musk, Vice President JD Vance, United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Charlie's Chief of Staff, Mikey McCoy.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr, and Franz Turek, friend of Charlie Kirk who was standing 25 feet (8m) from him when he was shot.

Other people also include American singer and songwriter Kari Jobe Carnes, her husband and singer-songwriter Cody Carnes, and former talk show commentator on Fox News, Tucker Carlson.