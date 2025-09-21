Canada, Australia Recognize State Of Palestine
Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) – Canada and Australia announced on Sunday their recognition of the State of Palestine.
In a statement, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his country's decision comes as part of a coordinated international effort to achieve a two-state solution.
Australia, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, also declared its official recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state in a joint statement by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
The statement affirmed the decision reflects Australia's "firm commitment" to the two-state solution as the only path to peace and acknowledges the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for statehood.
