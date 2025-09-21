Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Officially Recognizes State Of Palestine

2025-09-21 02:02:13
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


London, Sep. 21 (Petra) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday announced the United Kingdom has officially recognized the State of Palestine.
In a video statement on X, Starmer said the UK is "acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and a two-state solution."

