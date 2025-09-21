UK Officially Recognizes State Of Palestine

London, Sep. 21 (Petra) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday announced the United Kingdom has officially recognized the State of Palestine.In a video statement on X, Starmer said the UK is "acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and a two-state solution."

