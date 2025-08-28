Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Meets Qatar's Ambassador

2025-08-28 10:02:11
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Lebanon HE Nabih Berri met on Thursday with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them.

