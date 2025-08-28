403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indonesia Demands Answer From Timor Leste On Border Shooting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Indonesia demanded an explanation from Timor Leste regarding the near-fatal shooting of an Indonesian national from East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) amid a land and border dispute in Indonesia-Timor Leste border.
Indonesian Ambassador to Timor Leste Okto Dorinus Manik said in a statement cited by the foreign ministry and obtained by Indonesian News Agency (ANTARA) that he has inspected the incident site and coordinated with local authorities. The Ministry spokesperson Vahd Nabyl confirmed that the Indonesian victim, identified as Paulus Oki, has been evacuated and is receiving medical care after suffering wounds on his right shoulder caused by a rubber bullet. Earlier, Indonesia-Timor Leste Border Security Task Force Commander Lieutenant Colonel Reindi Nugroho confirmed that Oki was shot on the Indonesia-Timor Leste border late Monday. "The incident in Inbate, Bikomi Nulilat Sub-District, North Central Timor District, occurred during a clash between Indonesians and Timorese nationals over a disputed land," the Lieutenant Colonel said.
Meanwhile, an investigation conducted by the North Central Timor District Police at the incident site found eight shell casings and a projectile suspected to have been fired by officers of the Timor Leste Border Patrol Unit (UFP).
Paulus Oki became the second Indonesian shot along the Indonesia-Timor Leste border following the fatal shooting of a man who was found dead with gunshot wounds while hunting about three kilometres inside Timor Leste's territory on August 16.
The border disputes between Indonesia and East Timor date back to 2002, when East Timor became independent, leading to recurring incidents between residents of the border areas and security forces on both sides. (end) ayb
Indonesian Ambassador to Timor Leste Okto Dorinus Manik said in a statement cited by the foreign ministry and obtained by Indonesian News Agency (ANTARA) that he has inspected the incident site and coordinated with local authorities. The Ministry spokesperson Vahd Nabyl confirmed that the Indonesian victim, identified as Paulus Oki, has been evacuated and is receiving medical care after suffering wounds on his right shoulder caused by a rubber bullet. Earlier, Indonesia-Timor Leste Border Security Task Force Commander Lieutenant Colonel Reindi Nugroho confirmed that Oki was shot on the Indonesia-Timor Leste border late Monday. "The incident in Inbate, Bikomi Nulilat Sub-District, North Central Timor District, occurred during a clash between Indonesians and Timorese nationals over a disputed land," the Lieutenant Colonel said.
Meanwhile, an investigation conducted by the North Central Timor District Police at the incident site found eight shell casings and a projectile suspected to have been fired by officers of the Timor Leste Border Patrol Unit (UFP).
Paulus Oki became the second Indonesian shot along the Indonesia-Timor Leste border following the fatal shooting of a man who was found dead with gunshot wounds while hunting about three kilometres inside Timor Leste's territory on August 16.
The border disputes between Indonesia and East Timor date back to 2002, when East Timor became independent, leading to recurring incidents between residents of the border areas and security forces on both sides. (end) ayb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment