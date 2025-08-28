403
Instamart Welcomes Bappa in Mumbai with Viral Anamorphic Ganpati Installation Made Entirely of Puja Items
(MENAFN- Avian We) National, August 27, 2025: Instamart, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, in collaboration with Arthat Studio, one of India’s leading creators of anamorphic experiences, is bringing the spirit of Bappa’s arrival by showcasing a grand Ganpati idol created entirely from puja items. This one-of-a-kind, 8-ft-high, 10-ft-deep 3D anamorphic art installation, which is a large-scale artwork that creates a distorted image or sculpture, is on display at Inorbit Mall, Mumbai, from August 24 to September 4, 2025.
The immersive installation has been meticulously crafted using over 400 puja and festive essentials available on Instamart, including diyas, flowers, modaks, coconuts, fruits, and puja thalis. When viewed through a specially positioned lens on your phone, these puja items transform into a majestic Ganpati idol — symbolizing that everything required for Ganesh Chaturthi is just 10 minutes away with Instamart.
The artwork highlights how every detail of devotion and tradition can be made simple and accessible without compromise through Instamart’s wide festive assortment across categories. Ahead of the festive season, Instamart has expanded its festive assortment to include 25+ types of modaks, eco-friendly Ganesh idols, prasad blessed at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir and Shri Siddhivinayak Chandicha Ganpati Mandir, along with a wide variety of puja essentials.
Speaking about the activation, Mayur Hola, VP - Brand Marketing at Instamart, said, “Ganesh Chaturthi is such a beautiful festival, the colours, the devotion, and the joy of seeing unique handcrafted idols come alive on the streets of Mumbai. It’s what makes this time of year so special. But while people love soaking that in, what they don’t love is running around for the little things. In today’s fast-paced world, festivals are when you want to pause, celebrate, and be with your loved ones. That’s really where Instamart steps in. Partnering with Arthat Studio gave us a chance to create something visually stunning, while also reminding people that Instamart is like their best bud during the festival — here to take care of all those small hassles, whether it’s fresh flowers or a last-minute forgotten puja essential.”
This installation is part of Instamart’s larger festive season focus, with the platform expanding its range of puja and festive essentials from Holi to Janmashtami and now Ganesh Chaturthi. Janmashtami saw demand surge for basuris, laddoo gopal idols, and poshaks, with near sellouts of white makkhan, panchamrit, and makhan mishri, while Raksha Bandhan recorded a 3.5× jump in orders, peaking at 1 lakh rakhis an hour. Building on this momentum, Instamart is widening its festive selection across Navratri, Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras, and Diwali — from flowers to fasting essentials, festive thalis, gold and silver coins, décor, sweets, electronics, and hyperlocal mithai.
The anamorphic installation, designed by Arthat Studio, reflects the growing trend of thematic Ganpatis, blending traditional puja elements with contemporary storytelling. By stepping into the experience, visitors will witness how small details, modaks, diyas, and coconuts come together to create the larger-than-life presence of Lord Ganesha, symbolising abundance and festivity. Located at Inorbit Mall, Mumbai, the installation will be open to visitors from 24th August to 4th September, offering devotees and shoppers an opportunity to experience the spirit of the festival in a fresh, modern way.
