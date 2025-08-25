Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Returnees' Reintegration Needs Urgent Global Aid: Otunbayeva

2025-08-25 04:00:15
KABUL (Pajhwok): UNAMA head Roza Otunbayeva has stressed urgent international aid for Afghan returnees' reintegration, saying drought impacts and returnee challenges demand global cooperation and immediate investment in social infrastructure.

The Ministry of Economy (MoE) said the meeting between Minister Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, Otunbayeva, and Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy UN Special Representative in Afghanistan, focused on UN humanitarian aid, returnee challenges, and wider economic issues.

Otunbayeva praised the High Commission for Returning Refugees and its committees, and assured continued UN assistance. She noted that alongside humanitarian needs, the returnees will be assisted in their resettlement across provinces.

She added that addressing droughts, climate change, and livelihood challenges required urgent programming and international support.

She also assured that talks were ongoing with host countries on the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of Afghans from neighboring states.

Hanif thanked the international community and urged long-term development aid to create jobs, strengthen household economies, and support infrastructure projects in townships for returnees.

He said combating food insecurity, reducing poverty and unemployment through coordinated national programs remained his ministry's top priority, with all resources mobilized to improve Afghans' living conditions.

