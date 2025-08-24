Veteran And Fitness Coach Andres Ruocco Featured In Candid Interview On Building Confidence Through Routine, Not Motivation

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Army veteran, certified personal trainer, and nutrition coach Andres Ruocco is spotlighted in a new in-depth Q&A where he opens up about the mental and emotional realities of post-military life-and how daily routines can restore confidence, stability, and purpose.







Ruocco, who served during Operation Iraqi Freedom and is currently completing his bachelor's degree in Sports and Health Sciences, uses his voice to advocate for a more grounded, accessible approach to wellness for veterans and everyday people alike.

“Motivation is overrated,” Ruocco shares.“It's about showing up, even when you don't feel like it. That's what creates real confidence-doing the small things consistently.”

His story is one of redirection. From feeling lost after high school, to enlisting in the Army, and later working in veteran support and coaching, Ruocco reflects on the routines that helped him and others rebuild from the ground up.

“When I worked in VA benefits intake, I realized veterans weren't just looking for help with paperwork-they were looking to be heard,” he says.“Now as a trainer, I approach fitness the same way. I listen. That's how trust is built.”

Why This Matters

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs:



Nearly 50% of post-9/11 veterans report difficulty adjusting to civilian life.

1 in 3 veterans report symptoms of anxiety or depression. Only 13% of veterans meet physical activity guidelines-despite its proven benefits in reducing PTSD symptoms and improving mental health.

“A 15-minute walk every day can help more than people realize,” Ruocco explains.“It clears your head. It gives you something you can control.”

He credits this habit-started during the COVID lockdowns-as a major turning point that reconnected him to fitness, inspired his certification through NASM, and launched his new career in health coaching.

Inspiration Through Action, Not Perfection

Ruocco stresses that people don't need perfect plans or fancy equipment to take the first step. He advises readers to choose one thing each day-a walk, a journaling prompt, a phone call to someone they trust.

“I tell people: focus on three goals a day-one for your body, one for your mind, and one for your relationships,” he shares in the interview.“That's it. Keep it simple, and you'll build momentum naturally.”

Call to Action: Rebuild From Where You Are

This interview isn't just a reflection of Ruocco's journey-it's a call to reframe success not as perfection, but as presence.

He encourages readers to take action today by:



Taking a 15-minute walk without distractions



Setting 3 simple goals-body, mind, and relationship

Checking in with someone who may be silently struggling



As Ruocco says:

“I used to think success was knowing everything. Now I know it's just showing up for yourself-over and over.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Andres Ruocco

Andres Ruocco is a trilingual U.S. Army veteran, certified personal trainer, and nutrition coach based in Miami. He specializes in helping veterans and civilians rebuild strength and structure through fitness, habit-building, and holistic support. He is completing his Bachelor of Science in Sports and Health Sciences at American Military University.