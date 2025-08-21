War Update: 77 Clashes On Frontline Pokrovsk Sector Is Most Intense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Thursday, August 21, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the defenders are holding their positions, exhausting the Russian army along the entire line of combat contact and in the rear.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian artillery has shelled the areas of Prohres, Stara Huta, Havrylova Sloboda, Novovasylivka, Sosnivka, Shalyhine, Kucherivka, Starykove, Korenok, Khodyne, Malushyne, and Zarichne in the Sumy region, as well as Zaliznyi Mist in the Chernihiv region.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. Russian troops in these areas of the front used eight guided aerial bombs and carried out 122 artillery strikes, four of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanschyna sector, the Defense Forces have already repelled five Russian attacks near Vovchansk, Khatnie, Ambarne, and Zapadne today.

In the Kupiansk sector , the defenders successfully stopped five offensive actions of the Russian army in the areas of Holubivka, Yampil, and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector , 13 combat engagements took place near Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and Dibrova.

In the Siversk sector, Russian troops attacked the Defense Forces' positions five times in the areas of Serebrianka, Vyiimka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian positions three times in the areas of Kostyantynivka and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out four attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Poltavka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , 24 engagements of varying intensity began near Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Muravka, Novoukrainka, Zatyshok, Kotlyne, and Udachne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the Russian army attempted eight times to advance in the areas of Zelene Pole, Tovste (Tolstoi), Lisne, Olhivske, and toward Komyshuvakha and Filiia. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske sectors , the invaders have not carried out offensive actions today. The invaders' aviation struck Orikhiv.

Europe urges Trump to deploy fighters to Romania as part of security guarantees for Ukraine – The Times

As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have regained control over most of the village of Tovste (Tolstoi) in the Donetsk region.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here .