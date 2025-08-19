AI Ready To Upend Centuries-Old Military Command Structures

MENAFN - Asia Times) Despite two centuries of evolution, the structure of a modern military staff would be recognizable to Napoleon . At the same time, military organizations have struggled to incorporate new technologies as they adapt to new domains – air, space and information – in modern war.

The sizes of military headquarters have grown to accommodate the expanded information flows and decision points of these new facets of warfare. The result is diminishing marginal returns and a coordination nightmare – too many cooks in the kitchen – that risks jeopardizing mission command.

AI agents – autonomous, goal-oriented software powered by large language models – can automate routine staff tasks, compress decision timelines and enable smaller, more resilient command posts. They can shrink the staff while also making it more effective.

As an international relations scholar and reserve officer in the US Army who studies military strategy , I see both the opportunity afforded by the technology and the acute need for change.

That need stems from the reality that today's command structures still mirror Napoleon's field headquarters in both form and function – industrial-age architectures built for massed armies.

Over time, these staffs have ballooned in size, making coordination cumbersome. They also result in sprawling command posts that modern precision artillery, missiles and drones can target effectively and electronic warfare can readily disrupt.

Russia's so-called“Graveyard of Command Posts” in Ukraine vividly illustrates how static headquarters where opponents can mass precision artillery, missiles and drones become liabilities on a modern battlefield.

This satellite image shows the electronic emissions of a brigade combat team training at Fort Irwin, Calif. The bright red areas are emissions from command posts. Image: Col. Scott Woodward, US Army / The Conversation

The role of AI agents

Military planners now see a world in which AI agents – autonomous, goal-oriented software that can perceive, decide and act on their own initiative – are mature enough to deploy in command systems.