EU Proposes Trade Curbs On Israel, Sanctions On Far-Right Ministers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 17 (Petra) – The European Union on Wednesday proposed restrictions on trade with Israel and sanctions against two far-right ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, in the bloc's strongest move yet over the Gaza war.The European Commission said it would act immediately by freezing around 20 million euros ($23.7 million) in bilateral support for Israel. The step comes amid mounting pressure on the 27-member bloc to respond to what it described as Israel's ongoing crimes in Gaza for more than two years."The horrific events we witness daily in Gaza must stop," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a meeting of the executive."There must be an immediate ceasefire, full and unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid, and the release of all hostages held by Hamas," she said.Under the new proposals, Brussels is pushing to suspend parts of a cooperation agreement with Israel that allows reduced tariffs on imports. The move would affect more than a third of Israel's exports to the EU – worth an estimated six billion euros including key agricultural products such as dates and nuts.The Commission also called for freezing the assets of two far-right Israeli ministers, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, accusing them of fueling violence through what it called their extremist rhetoric.Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris said the decision marked "a significant turning point in holding Israel accountable."