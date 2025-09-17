Saudi Crown Prince, Pakistan PM Talk Region, Sign Joint Defense Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud held talks on Wednesday in Riyadh with Pakistani Prime Minister HE Mohammed Shehbaz Sharif.

The two leaders discussed regional and international developments, along with key issues of mutual interest, and joint efforts aimed at promoting security and stability.

The two sides held an official round of talks, during which they discussed the bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and explored ways to strengthen their strategic partnership across various fields.

As part of the visit, the two countries also signed a strategic joint defense agreement, reinforcing their commitment to deepening cooperation in the area of defense and security.



