China Condemns Israeli Military Escalation In Gaza
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 17 (Petra) – China on Wednesday reiterated its strong opposition and condemnation of Israel's military escalation in Gaza, as well as all actions harming civilians and violating international law.
Commenting on the recent major attacks on Gaza's main urban center, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, "China strongly opposes the escalation of Israeli military operations in Gaza."
China had also expressed opposition on Sept. 12 to actions that violate the sovereignty and security of countries in the region and to any moves that could heighten tensions or further escalate the regional situation.
