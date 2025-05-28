AEG And Goldenvoice Hosts High-School And College Students For An Inside Look At The Making Of A Music Festival

MENAFN - 3BL) To educate high-school and college students about career opportunities in the live music industry, AEG and Goldenvoice hosted two career exploration events, AEG Futures, timed to Goldenvoice's popular music festivals Just Like Heaven and Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival.

The AEG Futures' Just Like Heaven event took place on May 8 and included remarks by Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo Pasadena City Council Member Tyron Hampton, as well as Jens Weiden, Chief Executive Officer of the Rose Bowl Operating Company.

The Head in the Clouds event, took place on May 14 and included opening remarks by Terry Park of The Asian American Foundation, and Jens Weiden, Chief Executive Officer of the Rose Bowl Operating Company.

At both events, students were given a behind-the-scenes tour of the festival grounds, located at Brookside at the Rosebowl, to better understand how stage and sound design, festival layout, food and beverage concessions and merchandise and sustainability vendors coordinate to bring a music festival to life.

Additionally, students participated in speed mentoring sessions, connecting one-on-one and in small groups with industry professionals Rachel So, Festival Operations Manager at Goldenvoice, and Chavante“Tae” Flakes, a Talent Buyer at Goldenvoice. These intimate conversations gave students the opportunity to ask questions, explore career paths, and gain confidence in their aspirations.

For the final activity, students participated in a Build Your Own Festival challenge, where they were tasked with putting their knowledge to the test by designing and pitching their own music festivals to a panel of Goldenvoice executives.

“These AEG Futures events are a great opportunity to expose students to career opportunities in live entertainment while providing them with a great educational opportunity. It's an incredible experience to have because many are still thinking about what to do when they graduate,” said Michael Ilves, Senior Director, Festivals, Goldenvoice.“By giving students a hands-on look at how major music festivals come together and offering direct access to industry professionals, we're helping them build real-world skills and envision a future for themselves in this space. Early exposure to career pathways like these can increase students' confidence and help them make more informed decisions about their postsecondary plans.”

Both AEG Futures events underscore the company's commitment to investing in the next generation of live entertainment leaders. To learn more about AEG Futures, please visit .