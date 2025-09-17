Minister Of State At Foreign Ministry Meets ICC President, ICC Deputy Prosecutor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The Hague: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, who heads the legal team assigned by the Cabinet to pursue legal action against the Israeli aggression on the State of Qatar, met on Wednesday in The Hague with the President of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Judge HE Tomoko Akane.



Discussions centered on the facts of the Israeli attack on Qatari territory on September 9, considered crimes punishable under international criminal law, as well as on mechanisms for international criminal accountability under the auspices of the Court.



HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the treacherous Israeli attack on the State of Qatar constituted a flagrant violation of its sovereignty.

Minister of State at Ministry of Foreign Affairs meets ICC Deputy Prosecutor

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also met with the Deputy Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) HE Nazhat Shameem Khan.



The talks addressed the Israeli assault on Qatar, which took place on September 9, in the context of international criminal law, where such acts constitute punishable offenses.



HE Al Khulaifi heads the legal team appointed by the Cabinet to pursue legal action against the attack that targeted residences of Hamas negotiators, resulting in fatalities and injuries.



His Excellency reaffirmed Qatar's unwavering commitment to international law and its firm determination to defend its rights through all legitimate legal avenues.