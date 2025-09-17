Jordan Condemns Fiji's Decision To Open Embassy In Occupied Jerusalem
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 17 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs strongly condemned Fiji's decision to open an embassy in occupied Jerusalem.
Ministry spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali said that Fiji's move is unacceptable and constitutes a blatant violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, undermining the international consensus on recognizing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on a two-state solution.
Al-Majali emphasized that any actions or decisions aimed at altering the status or legal position of Jerusalem are null, illegitimate, and unlawful.
He reiterated that the only path to achieving a just and comprehensive peace, ensuring security and stability in the region, lies in the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
