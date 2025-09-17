Jordanian Duty Free Shops Opens Regional Branch In Jeddah
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Jeddah, Sept 17 (Petra) – Jeddah Duty Free, a joint venture between the Jordanian Duty Free Shops, Germany's Heinemann, and Saudi Arabia's Astra Group, officially opened new retail spaces at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah under the "Jeddah Duty Free" brand, the company announced Wednesday.
In a press statement, the company said Jordanian Duty Free Shops' role in the project reflects its expansion strategy, prioritizing the strengthening of its presence in regional markets through strategic partnerships with leading global firms.
The statement added that the initiative represents a significant addition to the company's retail journey, opening new horizons for investment and development that support tourism and trade growth in the region, while reinforcing strong Jordan-Saudi ties and the kingdom's commitment to supporting regional investments and enhancing its role in retail and tourism.
The project spans 8,000 square meters across both the southern (Terminal 1) and northern terminals, offering travelers a unique shopping experience that combines luxury global brands with authentic local identity.
The new stores cover several categories, including beauty and fragrances, chocolates and gourmet foods, tobacco, souvenirs, fashion, accessories, and jewelry. The sales team comprises local talents recruited from the Jordanian Duty Free Shops alongside selected international experts, reflecting a high level of professionalism and a welcoming environment.
