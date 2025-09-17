Jordan Climbs In Global Competitiveness Rankings After Reform Drive

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 17 (Petra) – Jordan has advanced in the World Competitiveness Yearbook issued by the International Institute for Management Development, reflecting positive progress since the launch of the Economic Modernisation Vision and the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap, the Jordan Strategy Forum said on Wednesday.Jordan rose from 56th place in 2022 to 47th in 2025, according to the forum's report. It noted that the kingdom has made notable improvements across most key pillars of the competitiveness report during 2022–2025, including a 24 percent gain in business efficiency, a 13 percent rise in government efficiency, and a 12 percent increase in infrastructure.The report said Jordan advanced in the business legislation index, moving from 35th in 2022 to 27th in 2025, while also making progress in enhancing public sector efficiency and boosting the effectiveness of government procedures.It added that Jordan improved in several global governance indicators between 2020 and 2023, particularly in government effectiveness, rule of law, and political stability.On the implementation of the public sector modernization roadmap, the forum said results from its investor confidence survey showed growing optimism, with 57.8 percent of investors believing Jordan is on the right track.