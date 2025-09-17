Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan Climbs In Global Competitiveness Rankings After Reform Drive

Jordan Climbs In Global Competitiveness Rankings After Reform Drive


2025-09-17 07:17:27
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept 17 (Petra) – Jordan has advanced in the World Competitiveness Yearbook issued by the International Institute for Management Development, reflecting positive progress since the launch of the Economic Modernisation Vision and the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap, the Jordan Strategy Forum said on Wednesday.
Jordan rose from 56th place in 2022 to 47th in 2025, according to the forum's report. It noted that the kingdom has made notable improvements across most key pillars of the competitiveness report during 2022–2025, including a 24 percent gain in business efficiency, a 13 percent rise in government efficiency, and a 12 percent increase in infrastructure.
The report said Jordan advanced in the business legislation index, moving from 35th in 2022 to 27th in 2025, while also making progress in enhancing public sector efficiency and boosting the effectiveness of government procedures.
It added that Jordan improved in several global governance indicators between 2020 and 2023, particularly in government effectiveness, rule of law, and political stability.
On the implementation of the public sector modernization roadmap, the forum said results from its investor confidence survey showed growing optimism, with 57.8 percent of investors believing Jordan is on the right track.

MENAFN17092025000117011021ID1110076835

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search