Jordan Climbs In Global Competitiveness Rankings After Reform Drive
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 17 (Petra) – Jordan has advanced in the World Competitiveness Yearbook issued by the International Institute for Management Development, reflecting positive progress since the launch of the Economic Modernisation Vision and the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap, the Jordan Strategy Forum said on Wednesday.
Jordan rose from 56th place in 2022 to 47th in 2025, according to the forum's report. It noted that the kingdom has made notable improvements across most key pillars of the competitiveness report during 2022–2025, including a 24 percent gain in business efficiency, a 13 percent rise in government efficiency, and a 12 percent increase in infrastructure.
The report said Jordan advanced in the business legislation index, moving from 35th in 2022 to 27th in 2025, while also making progress in enhancing public sector efficiency and boosting the effectiveness of government procedures.
It added that Jordan improved in several global governance indicators between 2020 and 2023, particularly in government effectiveness, rule of law, and political stability.
On the implementation of the public sector modernization roadmap, the forum said results from its investor confidence survey showed growing optimism, with 57.8 percent of investors believing Jordan is on the right track.
Amman, Sept 17 (Petra) – Jordan has advanced in the World Competitiveness Yearbook issued by the International Institute for Management Development, reflecting positive progress since the launch of the Economic Modernisation Vision and the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap, the Jordan Strategy Forum said on Wednesday.
Jordan rose from 56th place in 2022 to 47th in 2025, according to the forum's report. It noted that the kingdom has made notable improvements across most key pillars of the competitiveness report during 2022–2025, including a 24 percent gain in business efficiency, a 13 percent rise in government efficiency, and a 12 percent increase in infrastructure.
The report said Jordan advanced in the business legislation index, moving from 35th in 2022 to 27th in 2025, while also making progress in enhancing public sector efficiency and boosting the effectiveness of government procedures.
It added that Jordan improved in several global governance indicators between 2020 and 2023, particularly in government effectiveness, rule of law, and political stability.
On the implementation of the public sector modernization roadmap, the forum said results from its investor confidence survey showed growing optimism, with 57.8 percent of investors believing Jordan is on the right track.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment