Jordan Takes Part In Baghdad Film Festival

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Baghdad, Sept 17 (Petra) – A Jordanian artistic delegation took part in the second edition of the Baghdad Film Festival, which opened in Baghdad with the participation of leading Arab stars, filmmakers, critics, and media professionals from across the Arab world and beyond.The festival, which began on Sept. 15, features screenings of feature and short films, documentaries, and animated films, as well as various cultural and artistic events.The Radio Jordan Director and filmmaker, Muhannad Safadi, said the country's participation aims to strengthen artistic and cultural cooperation between the two brotherly nations and facilitate the exchange of cultural and artistic expertise.He praised the high organizational standards of the festival, chaired by Hikmat Al-Baydani, noting its showcase of significant cinematic works that reflect the vitality of Iraq's cultural and artistic scene and the depth of its cinematic content.On the sidelines of the festival, the Jordanian delegation visited the headquarters of the Iraqi Artists Syndicate in Baghdad, where they were received by Syndicate President Jabbar Joudi.Joudi welcomed the Jordanian delegation, appreciating the visit as a reflection of the deep cultural and artistic ties between the two countries.He emphasized the importance of continuing such exchanges to enhance shared expertise and support the development of the Iraqi and Jordanian artistic movements in line with their standing in the Arab cultural scene.