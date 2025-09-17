Pope Appeals For Gaza Ceasefire, Voices Solidarity With Palestinians

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 17 (Petra) – Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday expressed deep solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, saying they continue to live in fear and struggle to survive under intolerable conditions while being forcibly displaced once again from their land.According to Vatican News, the pope renewed his appeal at the end of his weekly general audience for a ceasefire in Gaza, a negotiated diplomatic solution to end the war, and full respect for international humanitarian law.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday evening as he left the papal residence in Castel Gandolfo to return to the Vatican, the pope referred to the displacement of Gaza's residents. "Did you see how many people are fleeing?" he said, noting that many have nowhere to go and describing the situation as alarming.He said he had spoken by phone with the Christian community in Gaza and with the parish priest of the Latin Church of the Holy Family, adding that they want to remain in Gaza and continue to resist."It is truly necessary to seek another solution," he stressed.