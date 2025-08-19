Automated Feeding Systems Market Trends And Competition Analysis 2025-2029 Featuring 19+ Industry Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry is expanding due to automation in dairy farming, rising cattle population, and stringent regulations. Key opportunities include precision feeding systems, new product launches, and regional market growth.

The automated feeding systems market is projected to expand by USD 4.10 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a robust CAGR of 8.8% during this period. This comprehensive report on this market provides in-depth analyses, including market size forecasts, growth trends, key drivers, and potential challenges, with insights from around 25 leading vendors.

Various factors fuel the market growth, notably the adoption of advanced technologies to address skill shortages, increasing cattle population on farms, and stringent industry regulations.

End-user trends towards automating dairy farming significantly drive the demand for automated feeding systems. This surge is supported by growing interest in precision feeding systems and the launch of innovative products, which enhance the market's growth potential.

This study leverages both primary and secondary information sources, incorporating inputs from key industry participants for a holistic market view.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:



Conveyor Self-propelled

By Product:



Hardware

Software Services

By Animal Type:



Ruminants

Poultry

Swine Others

By Geographical Landscape:



Europe

North America

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

Key Focus Areas:



Automated Feeding Systems Market sizing

Automated Feeding Systems Market forecast Industry analysis

The report offers a detailed vendor analysis aimed at enhancing client market position. Key vendors include Afimilk Ltd., AGCO Corp., Big Dutchman AG Holding, among others. The analysis provides insights into forthcoming trends and challenges, guiding companies in strategizing and capitalizing on growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Afimilk Ltd.

AGCO Corp.

Big Dutchman AG Holding

Cargill Inc.

Dairymaster

Daviesway Pty Ltd.

Dhumal Industries India Pvt. Ltd.

GEA Group AG

JH Agro AS

Lely International NV

Madison One Holdings LLC

Maskinfabrikken Cormall AS

Pellon Group Oy

Plasson Ltd.

Rovibec Agrisolutions

Tetra Laval SA

Trevaskis Engineering Pty Ltd.

Trioliet BV VDL Groep BV

