14 Injured In Indore Building Mishap Rescue Ops Underway
According to Indore Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar, 10 individuals were initially found stranded inside the building and were safely evacuated to a nearby hospital.
“Rescue operations are going on as two more persons remain trapped,” he said earlier.
The incident occurred during routine operations when a section of the multi-storey building reportedly gave way, triggering panic among occupants and passersby. Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud cracking sound followed by a cloud of dust and debris.
“It was terrifying. People were screaming and running for safety. Some were trapped under rubble,” said Ramesh Patel, a local shopkeeper.
Emergency teams from the Indore Municipal Corporation, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police arrived within minutes.
Rescue efforts continued late into the night, with sniffer dogs and thermal imaging equipment deployed to locate survivors. Initial reports indicate that three individuals sustained serious injuries, while 11 others suffered minor to moderate wounds. All were rushed to MY Hospital, where three remain under ICU observation.
As of Monday night, all the injured were reported to be stable.
Preliminary investigations suggest the collapse may have been caused by unauthorised structural modifications or poor maintenance.
Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and Indore Development Authority (IDA) have launched a detailed structural audit of the building and surrounding properties.
“A full inquiry has been ordered, and action will be taken against those responsible,” said Indore Collector Ashish Singh.
Authorities have sealed the building and evacuated adjacent structures as a precaution. The incident has reignited debate over the enforcement of building codes in rapidly expanding urban centres like Indore. Civic groups and residents are calling for stricter oversight and regular inspections to prevent such tragedies from occurring. City officials have urged citizens to report any signs of structural instability to local authorities.
