CTW Global 2025: Connecting Trade, Driving Innovation, And Shaping The Future Of Global Business
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 8–9 October 2025 | Atlantis – The Palm, Dubai
Registration is open: Dubai, UAE – The countdown has begun for the 3rd edition of CTW Global (Connecting Trade Worldwide) , the region's premier B2B and B2G trade and investment platform, taking place on 8–9 October 2025 at the iconic Atlantis – The Palm, Dubai . Organized by MIE Events DMCC , CTW Global 2025 will unite global leaders, investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and industry innovators under one roof to shape the future of trade, technology, and sustainable development. This year's summit is packed with an unparalleled agenda featuring keynote addresses, fireside chats, workshops, and high-level panel discussions across critical sectors including:
Sustainability & Climate Action – Exploring the UAE's Net Zero 2050 strategy, circular supply chains, and green finance.
Supply Chain & Logistics – Addressing resilience, AI-driven transformation, women in logistics, and the rise of the GCC as a global pharma hub.
Human Resources & Workforce Development – From UAE labor law updates to digital HR strategies and women's leadership in healthcare.
Real Estate & PropTech – Showcasing AI-powered property management, green urbanization, and the future of sustainable cities.
Network with over 5,000 decision-makers and industry experts from across the globe.
Gain insights from visionary speakers leading transformation in sustainability, logistics, healthcare, and real estate.
Explore cutting-edge innovations in AI, fintech, healthtech, proptech, and sustainable development.
Unlock new trade opportunities and strategic partnerships across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and beyond.
