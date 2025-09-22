Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CTW Global 2025: Connecting Trade, Driving Innovation, And Shaping The Future Of Global Business

2025-09-22 06:45:14
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 8–9 October 2025 | Atlantis – The Palm, Dubai


Registration is open:

Dubai, UAE – The countdown has begun for the 3rd edition of CTW Global (Connecting Trade Worldwide) , the region's premier B2B and B2G trade and investment platform, taking place on 8–9 October 2025 at the iconic Atlantis – The Palm, Dubai .

Organized by MIE Events DMCC , CTW Global 2025 will unite global leaders, investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and industry innovators under one roof to shape the future of trade, technology, and sustainable development.

This year's summit is packed with an unparalleled agenda featuring keynote addresses, fireside chats, workshops, and high-level panel discussions across critical sectors including:
  • Sustainability & Climate Action – Exploring the UAE's Net Zero 2050 strategy, circular supply chains, and green finance.
  • Supply Chain & Logistics – Addressing resilience, AI-driven transformation, women in logistics, and the rise of the GCC as a global pharma hub.
  • Human Resources & Workforce Development – From UAE labor law updates to digital HR strategies and women's leadership in healthcare.
  • Real Estate & PropTech – Showcasing AI-powered property management, green urbanization, and the future of sustainable cities.

Why Attend?
  • Network with over 5,000 decision-makers and industry experts from across the globe.
  • Gain insights from visionary speakers leading transformation in sustainability, logistics, healthcare, and real estate.
  • Explore cutting-edge innovations in AI, fintech, healthtech, proptech, and sustainable development.
  • Unlock new trade opportunities and strategic partnerships across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and beyond.

Industry Partners
  • Aerial Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing Group Co., LTD
  • Beijing Quanshi World Online Network Information Co., Ltd.
  • CIFTIS
  • Coalesce
  • Excella
  • Fly By
  • Global Supply Chain
  • Hancheng Hanhan Cultural Tourism Industry Development Group Co., LTD
  • Hybec
  • Mass Trans Freight LLC
  • Ningxia Guangyutang Biotechnology Co., Ltd
  • Shaanxi Tower Star-X Aerospace Technology Co., Ltd
  • Shaanxi UltraClean Membrane Co., Ltd
  • Shaanxi Xinchao Xingju Culture and Technology Co., LTD
  • Viva Composite Panel
  • VOX Interior and Exterior Solutions Pvt Ltd
  • Xi'an Meinan Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Honorary Supporting Partner
  • International Trade Council

Media Partners

Africa Gulf, Afrique Media, Asian Aussie Business, Emirati Times, Finance World Magazine, Fly By, GCC Business News, Gulf Property, Healthcare Business Review, International Business Africa, International Business Magazine, Made in China, Med-tech Outlook, Middle East News 247, MidEast Info, NegoSentro, Pharmatech Outlook, Property News International, Start Up News, The Business Year, The Executive Chronicles, The Technology Express, The Technology News PH, Trade Travel Journal, Trade World News, World Business Outlook, World Executive Digest.

Registration is now open! Secure your spot today and be part of this groundbreaking global event that is shaping the future of trade and investment.

