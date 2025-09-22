Borodianka Businesses Join Project To Build Barrier-Free Routes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, 56 businesses-retail chains, pharmacies, post offices, banks, coffee shops, and office spaces-operate on the barrier-free route that runs along Central Street in Borodianka. Thirty-six of them have already signed memoranda of cooperation with local authorities," the post says.

According to the RMA, the purpose of the memoranda is to combine the efforts of local authorities and businesses to develop convenient, safe, and accessible routes that cover key community facilities.

It is noted that within the partnership, business representatives undertake to improve the accessibility of their facilities for people with disabilities, older people, parents with small children, and all citizens who need convenient and safe conditions for movement; to promote the development of pedestrian and transport infrastructure in accordance with the principles of accessibility, informativeness, and safety for people with limited mobility; to support the implementation of the project within the framework of barrier-free routes.

The administration added that in Borodianka, financial institutions, in particular Oschadbank on Semashko Street, 2-A, are already installing ramps, and new facilities, such as the ATB store on Tsentralna Street, 236, are already being built in accordance with accessibility standards.

As specified,“Movement Without Barriers” is the flagship project of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development. It is being implemented as part of First Lady Olena Zelenska's“Without Barriers” initiative and covers 15 pilot communities where barrier-free routes are being created. Currently, these are Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, Lviv, Rivne, Chernivtsi, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Slavutych, Kropyvnytskyi, Bucha, the village of Borodianka, and the village of Opishnia.

