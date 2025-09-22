Arab Countries Welcome Palestine Recognition by Western States
(MENAFN) A growing number of Arab nations and regional blocs have issued strong endorsements following the recent formal recognition of the Palestinian state by the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal, calling it a crucial step toward advancing peace in the Middle East.
In a statement Sunday, Saudi Arabia praised the move, describing it as one that "affirms the genuine commitment of these friendly countries to support the path of peace and advance the two-state solution on the basis of legitimate relevant UN resolutions.”
Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry echoed that sentiment, stating the recognition “will contribute to enhancing the chances of peace in the region and supporting international efforts aimed at a two-state solution.” The ministry also emphasized the urgency for other nations to follow suit, saying such action is vital for safeguarding regional “security, stability, and prosperity.”
Oman labeled the recognitions a “highly significant development” in the pursuit of a two-state resolution and long-term regional peace. In its statement, the Omani Foreign Ministry reiterated its call for global recognition of Palestinian statehood “to guarantee Palestinian people’s legitimate right to establish their independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”
Meanwhile, Jordan's King Abdullah II personally acknowledged Australia's decision during a meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in New York, according to the Jordanian Royal Court. Separately, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry stressed that the actions by the UK, Canada, and Australia “align with the growing international will to end the occupation and realize the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to establish their state based on the two-state solution.”
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) described the recognitions as “an important historical development towards achieving justice and international legitimacy.”
The recognition by the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal was confirmed ahead of the UN General Assembly session. While nearly 75% of UN member states already recognize Palestinian statehood, last year saw Ireland, Spain, and Norway join the list of countries extending formal recognition.
