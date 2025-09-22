MADE Launches in the UAE: Revolutionising Talent and Opportunity Through Inclusion, Empowerment, and Celebration
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Creativity now has a new home in the Middle East. MADE, the region’s first dedicated digital platform for Music, Art, Dance, and Entertainment, has officially launched in the UAE, empowering creative talents to connect directly with talent seekers without commissions, or unnecessary barriers.
Whether you’re a musician searching for your next gig, a dancer ready to take the stage, a visual artist showcasing your work, or a venue seeking performers, MADE is where exciting journeys begin and opportunities are truly made.
At the heart of MADE lies its subscription model, designed to help talents unlock the app’s full potential. By subscribing, creatives gain access to advanced features that boost visibility, enhance discoverability, and maximize opportunities, ensuring they stand out in a competitive landscape. With its growing community, MADE is steadily driving adoption of these paid subscriptions, reinforcing them as the primary way to experience the platform to its fullest.
A Mission to Empower Creatives
Founded by seasoned finance and tech leader Nizar Ahmadi, MADE was created from a simple but powerful mission: to ignite meaningful connections between creators and those seeking talent, enabling artists to transform their passions into sustainable careers. The platform envisions a boundless creative playground where artistic passions transcend borders, and imagination meets opportunity.
“In a world where creativity often struggles to find its audience, we wanted to remove the barriers, no hidden costs, no logistical fuss,” said Nizar Ahmadi, Founder & CEO of MADE. “MADE puts control back into the hands of artists, while giving talent seekers direct access to a world of creativity.”
MADE is a fast-growing platform created to connect talents and talent seekers across borders, with a vision to scale globally.
How It Works
Available now on iOS and Android, MADE offers an intuitive, easy-to-use interface where creators can:
● Upload a 90-second showcase video
● Set their own rates and availability
● Connect directly with clients, from event organisers to individuals, without paying commission fees.
● Sell handcrafted artworks through the “MADE to Sell” feature
● While the platform is commission-free, MADE also offers an optional paid subscription, unlocking enhanced features and add-ons designed to boost profile, travel mode visibility, and provide greater opportunities for growth.
Talent seekers can browse through vetted profiles, view performances, connect and hire instantly, making the booking process faster, simpler, and more transparent.
A Platform Built on Inclusion, Empowerment, and Celebration
MADE is more than a talent marketplace, it’s a space for creative people. The brand embraces diversity, celebrates every form of artistry and advocates equal access to opportunities. From musicians and DJs’ to dancers, photographers, and group performers, the platform is home to talents of every genre and skill level. By connecting the region’s music, art, fashion and dance communities under one roof, MADE is redefining how creativity finds its audience.
Beyond Performance: MADE to Sell
MADE isn’t only about live performances it also empowers creators through its “Made to Sell” feature. Under this track, artists, fashion designers, and creators can showcase their work directly on the platform, from fine art, haute-couture, jewelry, sculpture, and much more. If someone likes what they see, they can connect with the creator instantly, no storefronts. It’s a direct line between creativity and its audience, extending opportunities beyond the stage and into the world of design, craft, and visual art.
At the heart of the platform’s success is the accuracy and quality of vetted talent profiles as clear videos are essential to ensure smooth discovery and booking.
Currently live in the UAE, MADE is planning expansion to Saudi Arabia and across the wider GCC this September , followed by Egypt and then global markets. With its commission-free model and commitment to inclusivity, the platform aims to redefine how the region discovers, books, and celebrates talent. More importantly, MADE is here to complement and cater to the needs of event planners and organisers, providing them with faster, simpler, and more transparent access to talent, rather than compete with them.
Start your creative journey or find your perfect act. Download MADE now on the App Store and Google Play, and subscribe to unlock enhanced features and add-ons.
