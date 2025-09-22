Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Chief Convenes with Regional, Global Leaders

2025-09-22 05:08:29
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held discussions on Sunday with regional and international leaders to explore ways of enhancing global collaboration ahead of the UN General Assembly's High-level Week.

Guterres met with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit to examine potential improved cooperation between the UN and the Arab League in tackling regional issues.

Their talks focused on crises across the Middle East, notably Gaza, Syria, and Sudan.

He also convened with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, concentrating on worldwide geopolitical developments and the UN’s involvement in mediating peace efforts across the globe.

In another engagement, Guterres explored partnership opportunities with Botswana’s President Duma Gideon Boko.

Their discussions revolved around reforming the global financial system and broadening UN-Botswana collaboration.

Guterres commended Botswana's dedication to promoting UN objectives, particularly regarding development and peacebuilding programs.

He also received the new US Ambassador to the UN, Michael Waltz, highlighting the United States' pivotal role in the organization.

"The United States was key in the creation of the UN, and for decades, the support of the United States to the UN -- both political and financial support -- has been crucial for our organization," Guterres stated.

