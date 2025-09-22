Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, ACWA Power Sign Agreement On Caspian Sea Desalination Plant

2025-09-22 06:07:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan has signed a partnership agreement with ACWA Power for the construction of a desalination plant on the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports.

The signing ceremony took place in Baku during the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum. The agreement was signed by Zaur Mikayilov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Water Resources Agency, and Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power.

The deal covers the full cycle of project implementation, including design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance. The initiative aims to enhance the management of water resources in the region and increase the supply of potable water.

In addition to the main agreement, several supplementary contracts were also concluded:

A Water Purchase Agreement was signed by Zaur Mikayilov, Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency; Tahir Khalilov, Chairman of the Board of the“United Water Supply Service of Major Cities” OJSC; and Marco Arcelli.

A Land Lease Agreement was signed by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Seymur Adıgözəlov, Chairman of the Economic Zones Development Agency, and Marco Arcelli.

A State Guarantee Agreement was signed by Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev and Marco Arcelli.

These agreements mark a significant step in Azerbaijan's efforts to modernize water infrastructure and ensure long-term sustainability of its drinking water supply.

