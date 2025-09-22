Jimmy Kimmel Show To Return Tuesday After Brief Suspension Over Controversial Charlie Kirk Remarks, Disney Confirms

Los Angeles: ABC has announced that "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will return to air on Tuesday, following a brief suspension last week over controversial comments made by the host, CNN reports.

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, told CNN.

“It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return to the show on Tuesday.”

The programme was abruptly pulled off-air last week after Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr and several affiliate networks raised concerns over remarks Kimmel made during a monologue referencing the MAGA movement's reaction to the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, as stated by CNN.

The suspension sparked a national conversation on freedom of speech and government involvement in media, with sharp divides between supporters of former US President Donald Trump's administration and the long-time TV host, who have had repeated public clashes over the years.

In the days following the suspension, protests were held outside Disney offices in New York and Burbank, California, as well as near the Hollywood studio where "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is filmed. Demonstrators raised concerns over censorship and creative expression, CNN reported.

On Monday, more than 400 artists, including Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, and Tom Hanks, signed an open letter in support of Kimmel. The letter was organised by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and called for the protection of artistic voices in the media.

As Disney CEO Bob Iger and co-chairman Dana Walden have managed conflicting demands, media commentators have observed. Disney, like many of its station partners, needs government permission for pending accords, such as ESPN's agreement with the NFL.

At the same time, late-night television as a genre has faced declining viewership and revenue. Kimmel's contract with ABC is set to expire in May, adding further complexity to the situation.

Despite recent controversies, Kimmel remains a respected figure in the entertainment industry. His sudden suspension came as a shock to many within and outside ABC.

Approximately 200 to 250 people are employed on the production of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". When the show was halted during the 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, Kimmel personally supported his team financially. Additionally, when wildfires in Los Angeles caused production to halt earlier this year, the show's backlot served as a relief centre, distributing essential supplies to affected communities, CNN highlighted.

