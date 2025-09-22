Navratri 2025: Day 2, Devi Brahmacharini's Puja, Mantras And Muhrat

Shardiya Navratri 2025: On second day of Shardiya Navratri, i.e., on the Dwitiya tithi, there's a tradition of worshiping Maa Brahmacharini. This year, this date falls on Tuesday, September 23. Worshiping Maa Brahmacharini is believed to bring peace

Devi Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi: During the 9 days of Navratri, a different form of the Goddess is worshiped each day. In this sequence, there is a tradition of worshiping Goddess Brahmacharini on the second day. Goddess Brahmacharini is a symbol of the power of penance. This form of the Goddess is very gentle and calm. The Goddess was named Brahmacharini because of her penance. Read on to know the complete details including Goddess Brahmacharini's worship method, mantra, and aarti.

Morning 09:19 AM to 10:49 AMMorning 10:49 AM to 12:19 PMAfternoon 11:55 AM to 12:43 PM (Abhijit Muhurat)Afternoon 12:19 PM to 01:49 PMAfternoon 03:18 PM to 04:48 PM

During one of the auspicious times mentioned above, place a picture or idol of Goddess Brahmacharini in a clean place at home. First, apply a tilak to the Goddess, offer a flower garland, and light a lamp. Offer abeel, gulal, roli, sacred thread, betel nut, cloves, flowers, fruits, coconut, etc. Offer sugarcane to Goddess Brahmacharini. If sugarcane is not available, you can offer jaggery or sugar. After this, perform the aarti. If possible, chant the mantra below 108 times-Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita.Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah.Dadhana Kapabhyamakshamalakamanḍalu.Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama.

Jai Ambe Brahmacharini Mata. Jai Chaturanana priya sukh data ji ke mann bhati ho. Gyan sabhi ko sikhlaati ho mantra hai jaap tumhara. Jisko jape sakal sansara Gayatri Ved ki mata. Jo mann nis din tumhein dhyata koi rehne na paaye. Koi bhi dukh sehne na paaye virati rahe thikane. Jo teri mahima ko jaane ki mala le kar. Jape jo mantra shraddha de kar chhod kare gungana. Maa tum usko sukh pahunchana tero naam. Purna karo sab mere kaam tere charano ka pujari. Rakhna laaj meri mehtari.

DisclaimerThe information in this article is sourced from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.