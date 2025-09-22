Kenvue Shares Drop Ahead Of Trump's 'Biggest Announcement' On Autism: Reports Say Administration To Link Tylenol With Risk Of Disease

Shares of Kenvue slumped 6% on Monday afternoon following reports that the Trump administration is expected to unveil efforts exploring how Tylenol's active ingredient may be linked to autism.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing four people familiar with the matter, that federal health officials are expected to raise concerns about pregnant women using acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol. They plan to warn pregnant women against using Tylenol early or unless they have a fever, sources told WSJ.

Officials also intend to tout a drug called Leucovorin as a potential autism treatment, the report said. Leucovorin is a prescription medication typically used in cancer treatment to counter the harmful side effects of other drugs.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, however, urged people to await an announcement today from President Trump at a press briefing.

“...before you jump to conclusions based on reports that the White House has not even confirmed, I would encourage everyone in this room to go into the four o'clock announcement with some critical thinking skills and with some open ears to actually listen to what the President and his team of outsiders have to say about this. And there will be a number of things that will be announced and discussed,” she said.

Tylenol is made by McNeil Consumer Healthcare, a division of Kenvue, though other companies also sell acetaminophen-based products. It is widely used as a pain reliever, including by pregnant women.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around KVUE stock jumped from 'bearish' to 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from 'low' to 'high' levels.

KVUE's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:12 p.m. ET on Sept. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Trump, speaking at a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday, also touted a big announcement pertaining to autism.“Tomorrow we're going to have one of the biggest announcement[s] ... medically, I think, in the history of our country,” he said, as reported by WSJ.“I think you're going to find it to be amazing. I think we found an answer to autism.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Kenvue Inc. reportedly met with the U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a bid to keep the over-the-counter painkiller off a list of treatments causing autism.

“We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers,” Kenvue told WSJ in a statement. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental condition involving persistent challenges with social communication, restricted interests, and repetitive behavior.

KVUE stock is down by 20% this year and by about 25% over the past 12 months.

Read also: Lyft Awarded With Yet Another Price Target Hike After Waymo Partnership

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.