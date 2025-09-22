Sindhi Leader Urges Global Action Against Pakistan's Oppression Of Indigenous Communities

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, Sep 23 (IANS) Shafi Burfat, Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), wrote to the global community, accusing Pakistan of decade-long systematic subjugation, marginalisation, and political suppression of its indigenous communities, including Sindhis, Pashtuns, Baloch, Saraikis, and Brahuis, under the pretext of religious unity.

In an open letter to the global leaders attending the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Burfat said,“As Pakistan's Prime Minister and other representatives prepare to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the world must question the reality of Pakistan, a state established by subjugating its historical nations through the deception and manipulation of religion.”

He alleged that the Pakistani authorities have subjected the "indigenous nations" to extreme political oppression, economic exploitation, cultural erasure, demographic manipulation, and, in many cases, severe human rights violations.

The JSMM leader claimed that Pakistan functions as a state primarily serving the interests of one dominant ethnic group--“the Punjabis”.

He asserted that the Pakistani military, intelligence agencies, and diplomatic corps are overwhelmingly Punjabi, with over 99 per cent ensuring the political and social dominance of this single group over all others.

“This concentration of power has turned Pakistan into a machinery of systemic oppression, where historical nations are subjected to extreme forms of modern-day slavery and political subjugation. Secular political parties, national movements, and civil society activists face state-imposed restrictions,” the letter detailed.

“Political workers, social workers, and social media activists are routinely detained by the military and state agencies, tortured in secret facilities, and, in some instances, their tortured and charred bodies are disposed of in remote areas. The cultural heritage, languages, and histories of Pakistan's indigenous nations are deliberately distorted or erased, reflecting a continuous campaign of state-sponsored authoritarianism and brutality,” it added.

Burfat urged the global community to recognise that the“so-called state of Pakistan represents an ongoing threat to the rights, culture, and existence of its historical nations”. He warned that Pakistan's participation in international forums without accountability would only serve to legitimise a system built on oppression, exploitation, and terror.

“We call upon the leaders of the UN General Assembly and member states to uphold international justice, human rights, and the principles of equality among nations by acknowledging these realities and supporting the legitimate struggle of oppressed nations for freedom and self-determination,” the letter stressed.

The JSMM leader asserted that Pakistan should be barred from speaking in any credible international forum for its crimes of supporting, training, and preparing extremist terrorists, and deploying these terrorists under state policy in the region.