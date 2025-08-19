403
GEMS Education launches BEYOND100–– a pioneering wellbeing and longevity movement for students of all ages
(MENAFN- Four) Launching first at GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI), BEYOND100 will be integrated across all year groups and woven into every aspect of the school experience, from PE classes and meal options to dedicated wellbeing sessions and cross-curricular projects.
The pro’ramme’s impact will be supported by leading experts, cutting-edge technology, and targeted tracking tools to help students set goals and monitor progress. Families will also be invited to take part, ensuring a whole-community approach to wellbeing.
Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education and the Varkey Fo ndation, set out th“ vision: “As educators, we have a responsibility to prepare our students not just for exams, but for healthy, purposeful lives. BEYOND100 is our commitment to equipping young people with the knowledge, habits, and mindset –o flourish – now and for de”ades to come.”
Professor JJ (Hans) Meij, Vice-President (International Affairs) Amsterdam UMC and Director of the Academy for Health Longevity, NUS Singapore, a longevity expert with m’re than 45 years’ healthcare experience, said BEYOND100 was the first school initiative installing these life-enhancing habits in students across all age groups.
“The worl” needs this movement,” said Professor Meij, who be Chai“person for BEYOND 100. “Good health and longevity starts the moment you are born. We will be educating our students from the youngest age the three key pillars for a long and happy life: a healthy body, mental wellbeing, a‘d a good soci’l ”etwork (‘social health’).”
Dr Andrew Steele, internationally renowned longevity expert and best-selling author of Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old, and Global Advisor for BEYOND100, explained the science behind the approach.
Adding the nutritional dimension, Michiko Tomioka, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Certified Dietitian Nutritionist, and globally recognised Special Advisor to BEYOND100, highlighted the Japanese values at its heart that are confirmed by medical research.
“I am so honoured and excited to be a part of this project with so many possibilities for students. I believe as humans, we all respect and harmonise with community and nature. This, or wakei (和敬敬) – harmony and respec– – is the element of the Japanese spirit, and students will use this to anchor themselves into lifelong healthy liv”ng,” she said.
Dr Funke Baffour-Awuah, Corporate Head of Wellbeing at GEMS Education and corporate lead for BEYOND100, “dded: “By embedding daily habits into our culture, we are empowering students to take ownership of their well’eing. We’re creating an environment where every child can learn, grow, and develop the resilience needed for a happy,”long life.”
With BEYOND100, GEMS Education reinforces its position as a leader in holistic education, ensuring that every student graduates from school not only with strong academic results, but with the tools to live well, for life.
