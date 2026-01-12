Bitgo Announces IPO With $1.96B Valuation-Here's What You Need To Know

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto Custody Giant BitGo Files for IPO, Targeting Nearly $2 Billion Valuation

BitGo Holdings, a leading firm in digital asset custody services, has officially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The move marks a significant step in the company's expansion, aiming to raise substantial capital while reinforcing its position in the evolving crypto landscape.



BitGo plans to offer 11 million shares of Class A common stock, with an additional 821,595 shares available from existing stockholders.

The company anticipates a share price between $15 and $17, potentially securing up to $201 million in new funding.

Since its inception in 2013, BitGo has managed assets totaling over $90 billion, underpinning its reputation as a trusted custody provider. The firm is targeting a valuation close to $1.96 billion, supported by prominent U.S. investment banks.

BitGo's IPO Filing and Strategic Outlook

BitGo, a prominent name in crypto custody, announced the launch of its IPO on Monday after filing a Form S-1 with the SEC. The offering is expected to include 11 million new shares at an anticipated price range of $15 to $17 each. If fully subscribed, the IPO could raise approximately $201 million, bolstering the company's capital reserves to support further growth.

The company's prior SEC filings indicated its intention to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker“BTGO.” Since launching its platform in 2013, BitGo has accumulated over $90 billion in assets under custody, solidifying its prominence in crypto infrastructure. The forthcoming IPO is targeting a valuation of nearly $1.96 billion, contingent on the offering's success.

The offering has attracted major U.S. financial institutions, with Goldman Sachs serving as the lead book-running manager and Citigroup as a book runner. Other underwriters include Deutsche Bank Securities, Mizuho, Wells Fargo Securities, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Canaccord Genuity, and Cantor. Additional co-managers comprise Clear Street, Compass Point, Craig-Hallum, Rosenblatt, Wedbush Securities, and SoFi.

Although the registration statement has been filed, it has not yet become effective. As such, securities cannot be sold, nor offers accepted, until regulatory approval is secured. This development signals both continued investor confidence in crypto custody firms and the increasing maturity of the sector as it approaches mainstream financial markets.

