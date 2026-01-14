Moi Reaffirms Citizens, Residents, Visitors' Safety As Top Priority, Urges Public To Rely On Official Sources
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior affirmed in a statement on Wednesday that it is continuously taking the necessary precautionary measures to safeguard everyone's safety, which remains its highest priority.
MoI said that this is "in light of regional developments, and stemming from the Ministry of Interior's keenness to ensure the security and safety of citizens, residents, and visitors in the State of Qatar, the ministry affirmed, in coordination with the relevant authorities."
It emphasised that the public will be kept informed of the information and measures that must be taken in due course.
The Ministry also stressed the importance of obtaining information from official, accredited sources, and that the competent authorities will not hesitate to take all legal measures against anyone proven to be involved in spreading false information that harms public security.
