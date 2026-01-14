Prince Faisal Inaugurates 'Sports For Peacebuilding In Syria' Conference

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN- HRH Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, founder and chairman of Generations For Peace (GFP), on Wednesday inaugurated the conference“Sports for Peacebuilding in Syria: From Dialogue to Action”, organised by the foundation in partnership with the Olympic Council of Asia, UNICEF, the Olympic Refuge Foundation, and the Yusra Mardini Foundation.

More than 150 participants, including representatives from international and regional organisations, Syrian civil society, youth leaders, and non-governmental organisations, are attending the conference, which aims to explore ways of harnessing sport as a practical tool to promote peace, strengthen community resilience, and support social recovery in Syrian communities affected by the conflict, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The opening day began with introductory remarks, followed by a keynote speech from Syrian Olympic champion Yusra Mardini, representing the Yusra Mardini Foundation, in which she shared her personal journey and emphasised the transformative power of sport in empowering young people and inspiring hope amid conflict and displacement.

CEO of Generations For Peace Lama Hatab said the conference aims to meet the increasing need for safe spaces where Syrian youth can participate, express themselves, and recover, underlining the effectiveness of sport as a practical tool to build resilience and strengthen social cohesion.

She also added that bringing together such a wide range of partners and expertise in one venue represents an important step in translating dialogue into action and developing realistic, actionable solutions.

The first day's programme includes interactive sessions, featuring panel discussions and short dialogue presentations that explore trauma recovery, trust-building, youth engagement, and the role of local community initiatives in promoting social cohesion.

The conference will continue on Thursday with interactive sports activities and hands-on workshops, aimed at translating dialogue into action and producing practical outcomes that incorporate sport into Syria's recovery and peacebuilding efforts.