Al-Sisi, US Presidential Adviser Discuss Strategic Partnership, Regional Coordination

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has met Massad Boulos, a senior adviser to US President Donald Trump on Arab and African affairs, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing coordination on key regional issues, the Egyptian presidency said on Wednesday.

During the Wednesday meeting, Boulos conveyed greetings and appreciation from President Trump, which Al-Sisi welcomed, reaffirming the central importance of the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States. Al-Sisi also asked that his greetings be conveyed to the US president, according to the statement.

Presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy said the discussions focused on building on the positive momentum in Egypt-US relations to deepen cooperation across political, economic and security domains, in a manner that serves the interests of both countries. The two sides also stressed the importance of convening the second Egyptian-American Economic Forum in 2026 as a key platform to boost investment and trade ties.

The talks underscored the need for closer consultation and coordination on regional developments, particularly in Sudan, Libya and the Horn of Africa, as part of joint efforts to promote regional stability and de-escalation.

On Sudan, Al-Sisi expressed appreciation for the US administration's interest in ending the conflict, reaffirming Egypt's support for regional and international initiatives aimed at achieving peace and stability. He reiterated Cairo's firm position in backing Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, rejecting any attempts to undermine its security, and noting the close linkage between the national security of Egypt and Sudan.

The meeting also addressed other regional crises, with both sides emphasising the importance of reducing tensions and prioritising political solutions that preserve state sovereignty, territorial integrity and the interests of their peoples.

Water security was also discussed, with Al-Sisi stressing that it represents an existential issue and a top national priority for Egypt, directly linked to its national security, the statement said.

Boulos praised Egypt's role in promoting regional peace and security and commended the level of cooperation and coordination between Cairo and Washington on a range of regional issues aimed at reducing tensions and achieving stability, according to the presidency.