EMV's Second Programme Boosts Innovation, Entrepreneurship

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Technology sector experts said Jordan's second executive program under the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) signals a strong national commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship as core engines of long-term economic growth.

In statements to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the experts highlighted the planned establishment of an innovation and entrepreneurship hub, along with a national startup centre, as one of the most impactful initiatives aimed at strengthening Jordan's entrepreneurial landscape.

They noted that the significance of this initiative lies in its ability to build on the progress achieved in recent years, particularly through government-led policies and frameworks introduced by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship to support the digital economy and entrepreneurial activity.

Representative of the ICT Sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Haitham Rwajbeh, pointed out the project as a cornerstone initiative that will provide entrepreneurs with a comprehensive and enabling environment.

He noted that the hub is designed to help innovators transform ideas into scalable, market-ready businesses by offering flexible regulations, advanced digital infrastructure, and improved access to funding and professional expertise.

Rwajbeh added that the initiative is expected to generate high-quality employment opportunities for young Jordanians, enhance national competitiveness, and attract both local and foreign investment, particularly in technology-driven sectors.

He stressed that the project supports Jordan's transition toward a knowledge-based economy and reinforces the role of startups as a key contributor to sustainable economic growth.

Chairperson of the Information and Communications Technology Association (int@j) Fadi Qutaishat, said the second executive program reflects a deliberate strategy to position innovation and entrepreneurship at the heart of Jordan's economic transformation.

He noted that creating a dedicated innovation zone and a national startup center represents a major step toward developing an integrated digital economy ecosystem that brings together startups, investors, incubators, accelerators and support institutions within a unified framework.

According to Qutaishat, this integrated model will streamline access to resources, encourage knowledge sharing, and increase startups' chances of success, especially during early stages when operational costs, funding, and mentorship remain key challenges.

He added that a centralised national center would allow entrepreneurs to focus on innovation and product development rather than administrative burdens.

Qutaishat also emphasised that the technology and startup sector is among the fastest-growing sources of skilled employment.

He said the upcoming project could create thousands of jobs for Jordanian youth in advanced technology fields and help reduce the migration of skilled talent.

He reaffirmed int@j's commitment to partnering with the government and stakeholders to ensure the project's success, pointing to the association's readiness to mobilise member expertise, connect startups with established companies and contribute to training and mentorship programs that ensure long-term sector growth.

While Director of the Queen Rania Center for Entrepreneurship at Princess Sumaya University for Technology, Mohammad Obeidat, said the true value of the initiative lies in its potential to consolidate and organise existing efforts into a cohesive national platform.

He explained that, if designed inclusively, the hub could mark a turning point by aligning stakeholders, complementing current programs, and elevating entrepreneurship from a supportive activity to a genuine economic driver capable of job creation and sustainable growth.

Obeidat stressed that maximising the initiative's impact requires parallel reforms to the regulatory environment, including a clear and tailored legal framework for startups, a national accreditation system for entrepreneurship support entities to improve service quality and reduce duplication, and standardised mechanisms for classifying startups by sector, stage, and readiness.

He also stressed the importance of addressing investment-related challenges, such as regulatory clarity, startup investment readiness and smoother entry and exit procedures, to boost capital flows and strengthen investor confidence in Jordan's entrepreneurial ecosystem.