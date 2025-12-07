Saudi Arabia Bets Big On Desalination Decarbonisation With Ebb Carbon Partnership

The GCC region accounts for nearly 60% of global desalination capacity, with Saudi Arabia alone responsible for 22%. As demand for freshwater rises, the Kingdom's desalination capacity is projected to grow by 10%-from 16 million to 17.8 million cubic meters per day by 2030. Historically, desalination brine has been treated as waste, but this partnership transforms it into a resource that supports Vision 2030's sustainability and economic diversification goals.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to redefine the future of water and climate innovation with a recent partnership between the Saudi Water Authority (SWA) and U.S.-based Ebb Carbon. The collaboration marks the world's first large-scale effort to decarbonize desalination, a sector critical to the Kingdom's water security and economic growth.

Ebb's electrochemical technology converts brine into three valuable outputs: caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, and low-salinity brine that can be recycled to extract more freshwater. These chemicals, currently imported at significant cost, will now be produced locally, reducing reliance on imports and creating new industrial opportunities.“This waste-to-value approach operationalizes the Circular Carbon Economy framework within core water infrastructure,” said Ben Tarbell, Ebb's CEO and Co-founder.

Beyond freshwater recovery, the technology enables megaton-scale carbon removal-up to 85 megatons annually at full deployment-by enhancing seawater alkalinity to permanently store CO2. This innovation positions desalination plants as climate solutions, directly supporting Saudi Arabia's Net Zero targets and the Saudi Green Initiative's 278-million-tonne emissions reduction goal.

Facility launch and strategic Impact

The first deployment will take place at SWA's Water Technologies Innovation Institute and Research Advancements (WTIIRA) in Jubail, one of the world's leading centers for desalination R\&D.“We are not simply adopting technology-we are building a domestic carbon removal industry that supports economic diversification and positions the Kingdom as an exporter of climate solutions,” said Tariq Alghaffari, SWA Vice President for Research & Promising Technologies.

The partnership also strengthens the water-energy nexus underpinning critical sectors such as district cooling. While the GCC's cooling industry has shifted toward treated wastewater for sustainability, reliable, low-carbon water remains essential.“Integrating Ebb's technology positions the region to lead in both water efficiency and climate innovation,” Tarbell noted.

By leveraging existing infrastructure, Saudi Arabia is seeking to create a blueprint for water-scarce nations worldwide. The initiative not only addresses water scarcity and climate change but also builds a circular, self-sustaining industrial ecosystem-turning desalination from a cost center into a driver of economic and environmental value.