Tourism Revenue Rises By 7.6% In 2025

AMMAN- The tourism revenue increased by 15.1 per cent in December 2025, reaching $630 million, compared with a rise of 8.0 per cent to $547.2 million in the same month of 2024.

Preliminary data released on Wednesday by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) shows that for the full year 2025, tourism revenue grew by 7.6 per cent to $7.790 billion, reversing a 2.3 per cent decline recorded in 2024, when revenues stood at $7.239 billion.

The increase was driven by a 15.3 per cent rise in the number of tourists, according to the CBJ data.

The data indicates higher tourism revenue in 2025 from European nationalities up 39.8 per cent, Asian nationalities 32.7 per cent, American nationalities 18.8 per cent, Arab nationalities 4.0 per cent and other nationalities 32.6 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Revenue from Jordanian expatriates remained stable during the year.

Spending on tourism abroad rose by 9.1 per cent in December 2025 to $161.4 million. For the full year, outbound tourism spending increased by 5.8 per cent, reaching $2.048 billion.

Economists highlighted the significance of these figures for Jordan's broader economy. Lina Karim, an economist, told The Jordan Times that the tourism surge not only strengthens the services sector but also helps offset pressures from rising imports and external debt.

“Tourism inflows are a stabilising factor in the national accounts, supporting jobs, foreign currency reserves, and investment opportunities across local businesses,” she added.

Local stakeholders emphasised the tangible impact of these inflows. Dalia Nassar, owner of a boutique stay-in in Amman, said the rise in international visitors allowed her business to expand seasonal employment and invest in facility upgrades. She noted that European and US tourists contributed most significantly to hotel occupancy rates.

Meanwhile, Rania Khatib, a travel agency employee, said the increase in tourism was reflected in higher domestic spending, benefiting local restaurants, transportation services, and small retail outlets.

Analysts suggest that sustaining this growth will depend on continued investment in tourism infrastructure and competitive service offerings, as well as effective promotion of Jordan as a safe and attractive destination for international visitors.