Lockheed Martin Delivers 350Th MH-60R Helicopter To U.S. Navy

Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41 accepts latest multi-mission helicopter during a ceremony at Lockheed Martin's Owego, New York facility

OWEGO, N.Y., Jan, 2026 – In a recent ceremony, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered its 350th MH-60R“Romeo” helicopter to the United States Navy. The aircraft was delivered to HSM-41, the U.S. Navy's Helicopter Maritime Strike Fleet Replacement Squadron, training the U.S. Pacific Fleet's newest naval aviators and naval aircrewmen to operate the MH-60R helicopter. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the production and delivery of world's most advanced naval helicopter.

The Sikorsky MH-60R has earned a reputation as the premier global anti-submarine warfare (ASW) helicopter platform, thanks to its advanced sensors, integrated mission systems, precision weapons, and network-centric capability. Its proven operational performance has made it an unmatched asset in the global effort to counter increasingly capable submarine threats.

“The delivery of the 350th MH-60R helicopter is a testament to the exceptional capabilities of this aircraft and the dedication of our team,” said Ali Ruwaih, Maritime Systems vice president.“We are proud to support the U.S. Navy and our global partners with this highly advanced multi-mission platform, which will remain a critical component of global ASW operations for decades to come.”

With advanced sensors, radars, Electronic Support Measures, data links and weapons, the MH-60R has repeatedly proven its combat worth, most recently shooting down an enemy drone during a maritime security patrol in the Gulf of Aden by utilizing its advanced sensor suite and rapid engagement capability. The Romeo crew successfully sank multiple Houthi‐armed skiffs in the Red Sea, neutralizing threats to merchant vessels and safeguarding vital shipping lanes. The MH‐60R also played a key role in the Resolute Hunter exercise, integrating seamlessly with allied surface combatants, enhancing anti‐submarine warfare coordination and showcasing its versatility in joint multinational operations.

“The MH-60R has been the U.S. Navy's primary anti-submarine and surface warfare helicopter since 2010. This true multi-mission asset has proven itself in all aspects of land or maritime operations providing various mission requirements around the globe. We are grateful to the artisans at Sikorsky for keeping this invaluable asset at the ready for all our service men and women for decades to come,” said Captain William Hargreaves, H-60 Multi-Mission Helicopters program manager.

With its network-centric design, the MH-60R enables seamless communication and data exchange with other ASW assets, enhancing situational awareness and facilitating coordinated ASW operations. Aligned with Lockheed Martin's 21st Century Security (21CS) framework, the aircraft's open‐architecture avionics suite allows rapid integration of emerging sensors and weapons. The Romeo's service life is expected to extend into the 2050s, and its active production line ensures that customers can continue to acquire new aircraft and upgrade their existing fleets with the latest capabilities.

With more than one million collective flight hours, Lockheed Martin has delivered MH-60R aircraft to the United States, Australia, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, India, Greece and South Korea, with upcoming scheduled deliveries to Spain and Norway.

