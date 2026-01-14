Mohammed Bin Rashid School Of Government Organises 'AI-Powered Leadership Forum'

The event aims to train and empower future-ready government leaders.

Dubai, UAE -January 2026 – The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) organised the 'AI-Powered Leadership Forum: Strategies for the Future' at the Etihad Museum in Dubai, where discussions highlighted the evolution of government leadership in the digital age and explored pathways for moving beyond using technology as a supporting tool and embracing it as a strategic lever.

Experts at the forum noted that this shift aims to enhance decision-making quality, broaden the institutional impact from said decisions, and equipping leaders with the vision, capabilities, and organisational readiness required for the future.

The event also included a graduation ceremony for a distinguished cohort from MBRSG's Executive Diploma Programme titled 'AI-Driven Leadership: Strategic Approaches for the Future', with high-level participation from government leaders and decision-makers. The programme forms part of the School's ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership capabilities, enable leaders to keep pace with rapid developments in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, and strengthen the preparedness of government leadership to meet future challenges.

The 'AI-Powered Leadership Forum' served as a platform for knowledge exchange and dialogue, bringing together government leaders, officials responsible for digital transformation and innovation, data leaders, and professionals engaged in institutional development and governance.

Discussions focused on leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced data to support decision-making and public policy development, in line with the UAE's vision for a proactive government driven by knowledge and innovation. The sessions addressed gaps in digital readiness, data governance, privacy, and ethics, and empowered leaders to utilise advanced analytics for strategic foresight and to enhance government service efficiency.

Moreover, the agenda included specialised intellectual sessions in English and Arabic, addressing leadership innovation, future-oriented government leadership strategies, and the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing organisational efficiency. The programme also featured presentations of projects developed by participants in the AI-Driven Leadership Executive Diploma programme, culminating in the graduation ceremony and the conclusion of the forum's activities.

His Excellency Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chairman of MBRSG's Board of Trustees and Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said:“Today's ceremony celebrating the graduates from the AI-Driven Leadership Executive Diploma programme reflects our commitment at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government to supplying the government with qualified national talent capable of leading comprehensive digital transformation. Guided by the vision of its wise leadership, the UAE does not wait for the future, but actively shapes it. Empowering graduates with artificial intelligence competencies constitutes a direct investment towards enhancing the nation's competitiveness and consolidating its leadership in government innovation.”

For his part, H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, congratulated the graduates, noting that the AI-Driven Leadership Executive Diploma programme and the forum respond to the requirements of the next phase of government work, which increasingly relies on data and artificial intelligence.“We were keen to familiarise graduates with scientific and practical processes that enable evidence-based decision-making and efficient leadership of institutional change,” he said.“The skills they acquired, particularly in developing intelligent agents and machine learning applications, are a fundamental pillar in advancing proactive services and delivering innovative solutions to government challenges.”

The AI-Driven Leadership Executive Diploma programme ran from October to December 2025, offering a hybrid learning model combining in-person sessions, collaborations with partner institution, and remote learning. This approach provided a flexible educational environment tailored to executive leaders, while enhancing interaction and practical application.

The curriculum integrated theoretical frameworks with applied practice to prepare leaders that can transform data into strategic decisions. It addressed leadership concepts in the digital age, applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning in government work, and the role of big and open data in improving operational practices and decision-making processes, in addition to highlighting the UAE's experience in building an AI-driven future.

The programme concluded with presentations of final projects, which were designed to offer innovative solutions to real-world challenges, demonstrating participants' ability to translate theoretical knowledge into practice. Each participant designed a“smart agent” to support their daily tasks within the government work environment, as part of an advanced, interactive learning experience aligned with global best practices. This approach reflects MBRSG's role as a knowledge and strategic partner in building national capabilities and empowering government leaders to lead transformation and shape the future.