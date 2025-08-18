403
Gold Analysis 18/08: Recovers From Recent Losses (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Today's Gold Analysis Overview:
- The overall Gold Trend: Neutral with a downward bias. Gold Support Levels Today: $3330 – $3310 – $3260 per ounce. Gold Resistance Levels Today: $3370 – $3400 – $3460 per ounce.
- Buy gold from the $3320 support level, with a target of $3400 and a stop-loss at $3300. Sell gold from the $3390 resistance level, with a target of $3280 and a stop-loss at $3430.
Traders are advised to be caution in pursuing a strategy of buying gold during every price decline until further notice.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUS Treasury yields stabilize.According to data from reliable trading platforms, the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note stabilized above 4.3% today, August 18, 2025. This follows two consecutive sessions of increases as investors await a key meeting in Washington between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky, as well as the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium later this week.Trump has stated that he will push Zelensky for a quick settlement following his talks on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While those discussions did not lead to a ceasefire breakthrough, Putin agreed to allow the US and Europe to provide strong security guarantees to Ukraine as part of a final peace deal.On the monetary policy front, financial markets are pricing in an 84% probability of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in September. However, stronger-than-expected producer price inflation and retail sales data have reduced expectations for a larger 50-basis-point cut. Finally, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to provide further guidance at Jackson Hole.
